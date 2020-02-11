$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) will report $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Balchem’s earnings. Balchem posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Balchem will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Balchem.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.67.

Shares of BCPC stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.71. 45,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,543. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $82.33 and a fifty-two week high of $113.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Balchem’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

