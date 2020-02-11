$0.91 EPS Expected for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) will post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.96. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

CFG stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

