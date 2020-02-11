$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cna Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.04. Cna Financial reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cna Financial.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Cna Financial stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.12. 5,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,295. Cna Financial has a 12-month low of $42.28 and a 12-month high of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $2.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

In other Cna Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 2,023 shares of Cna Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $89,335.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cna Financial by 108,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cna Financial in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cna Financial by 1,605.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cna Financial by 16.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cna Financial in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

