0Chain (ZCN) Price Tops $0.0326

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $1.31 million and $1,528.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000185 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 58.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

