0x Market Capitalization Tops $189.47 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. One 0x token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00002947 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Poloniex, Bitbns and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. 0x has a total market capitalization of $189.47 million and approximately $41.26 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.30 or 0.03655188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00248669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00037744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00139740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002857 BTC.

0x Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,221,885 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BitBay, Upbit, Iquant, Tokenomy, Fatbtc, DigiFinex, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, GOPAX, Bilaxy, HitBTC, Kucoin, Liqui, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, BitMart, Gate.io, Koinex, Coinone, Hotbit, FCoin, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Crex24, Zebpay, ZB.COM, Poloniex, ABCC, Huobi, WazirX, OKEx, Independent Reserve, C2CX, Bithumb, IDEX, CoinTiger, Livecoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

