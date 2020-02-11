0xcert (ZXC) Market Capitalization Tops $789,689.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 37.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 138.8% higher against the US dollar. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $789,689.00 and $134,034.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00045272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.48 or 0.05779755 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00052624 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005005 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024966 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00127498 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003604 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,446,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.