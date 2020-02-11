$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) to report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 86,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 31,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $60.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

