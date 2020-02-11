$1.40 EPS Expected for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) will announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.60. Lendingtree reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $6.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $7.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lendingtree.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $405.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.83.

NASDAQ TREE traded up $8.22 on Tuesday, hitting $324.32. 104,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,490. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 390.75, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.99. Lendingtree has a 12 month low of $281.01 and a 12 month high of $434.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.94 and a 200-day moving average of $320.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 1,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 99.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 24.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 52.7% in the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

