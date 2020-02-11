$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) will announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.66. ICU Medical reported earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $7.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $307.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

In other news, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 9,185 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $1,658,627.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,966.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,940 shares of company stock worth $5,846,715. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in ICU Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 17.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.81. 77,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,887. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $148.89 and a 52-week high of $259.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.53. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.93.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

