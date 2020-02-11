$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will post sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. Celanese reported sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $6.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $7.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on CE shares. Bank of America upgraded Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CE opened at $107.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Celanese has a one year low of $94.73 and a one year high of $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

