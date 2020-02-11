$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.79. PVH reported earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $9.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.44 to $9.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.36 to $10.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 580.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of PVH by 94.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 133.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.16. The company had a trading volume of 753,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.86. PVH has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $134.24.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.