$10.60 Million in Sales Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to report $10.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.70 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $18.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $64.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.07 million to $65.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $66.50 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $67.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 407,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. S&W Seed has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $72.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.54.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

