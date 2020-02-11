100,000 Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Acquired by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 163,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PK opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

PK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

