1,182,775 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,182,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,575,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.52% of Huntsman as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUN. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,356 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,510,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 767,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,317 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,588,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,385,000 after purchasing an additional 471,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,553,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,140,000 after purchasing an additional 339,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUN. Bank of America began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas cut Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of HUN stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,296. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.96. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

