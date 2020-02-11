146,645 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 146,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 1.0% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 52,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $1,288,000. VCU Investment Management Co increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after acquiring an additional 648,567 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6,717.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 168,265 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 27,431,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,004,908. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.