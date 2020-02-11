15,000 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned 0.08% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

NYSEARCA SSO traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.13. 18,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,626. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.77. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $107.45 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

