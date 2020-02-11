150,000 Shares in Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) Bought by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Habit Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HABT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 34.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Habit Restaurants by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 102,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Habit Restaurants by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 127,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Habit Restaurants by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Habit Restaurants by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

HABT stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $363.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.94 and a beta of 1.05. Habit Restaurants Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HABT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush downgraded Habit Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Maxim Group downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Habit Restaurants Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

