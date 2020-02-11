$174.82 Million in Sales Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to announce $174.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.00 million and the lowest is $159.00 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $161.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $651.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $636.00 million to $669.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Johnson Rice lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $8.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 346,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 163,671 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 294,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 119,027 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 32,970 shares during the period.

CPE opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $687.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

