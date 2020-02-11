$176.80 Million in Sales Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to announce $176.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.30 million to $177.80 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $177.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $712.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $712.00 million to $713.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $745.33 million, with estimates ranging from $741.58 million to $752.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $283,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $278,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,784 shares of company stock worth $1,486,876 in the last quarter. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 111,537 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 313,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

IPAR opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

