$18.91 Million in Sales Expected for Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) will report $18.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.72 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $34.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 million to $35.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $117.51 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $126.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evolus.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. Evolus has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $422,423.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Evolus by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 224,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evolus by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 107,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Evolus by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 67,159 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

