18,673 Shares in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.47. 34,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,244. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $134.04 and a twelve month high of $185.90. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.27.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. MKM Partners raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday. Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.21.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

