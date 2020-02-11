1irstcoin (FST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.88 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00011559 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $46.88 million and $88,091.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 421.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00497003 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012237 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008960 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,866,083 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

