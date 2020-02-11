$2.16 EPS Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. SBA Communications reported earnings per share of $2.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $8.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SBA Communications.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Shares of SBAC traded up $19.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.00. 1,772,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,010. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.23. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $178.57 and a twelve month high of $287.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,683,000 after buying an additional 486,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SBA Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,807,000 after purchasing an additional 298,236 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $60,862,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in SBA Communications by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 430,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,844,000 after purchasing an additional 238,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 4,876.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 215,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,050,000 after purchasing an additional 211,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

