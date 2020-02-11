$2.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report $2.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.47 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $9.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.86 billion to $10.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cfra upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $127.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $108.93 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,943,000 after buying an additional 82,737 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,352,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $415,733,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,792,000 after acquiring an additional 39,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,034,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,523,000 after acquiring an additional 131,899 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.