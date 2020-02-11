$2.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) will announce earnings of $2.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.04 and the lowest is $2.49. Raytheon reported earnings of $2.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon will report full year earnings of $12.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $13.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $14.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Raytheon.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.57.

NYSE:RTN traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,445. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.52 and its 200 day moving average is $207.26. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $169.64 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 21,333.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 832,636 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter worth $85,921,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon by 187.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,433,000 after purchasing an additional 398,605 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Raytheon by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 892,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,093,000 after purchasing an additional 344,816 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Raytheon by 291.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,658,000 after purchasing an additional 279,603 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

