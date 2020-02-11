$21.05 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report $21.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.70 million and the lowest is $20.70 million. Codexis reported sales of $16.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $70.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.50 million to $71.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $82.46 million, with estimates ranging from $81.50 million to $83.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Codexis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDXS. ValuEngine raised shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $273,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $829,375 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Codexis by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,788,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 516,934 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,749,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 241,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,592,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,786,000 after purchasing an additional 184,476 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 619,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after buying an additional 619,524 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.13 million, a PE ratio of -75.62 and a beta of 0.29. Codexis has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

