21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Short Interest Update

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,900 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the January 15th total of 487,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:VNET traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.83. 754,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 685.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85,697 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the third quarter worth $3,810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,601,000 after buying an additional 43,901 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VNET shares. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

