22,749 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $133,785,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,835,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $54.93. 1,684,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,768. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

