228,330 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 228,330 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,712,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMO opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $66.42 and a one year high of $79.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.7965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

