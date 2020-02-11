243,290 Shares in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 243,290 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,000. Summit Materials makes up approximately 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Summit Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after acquiring an additional 566,766 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,475,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,866,000 after acquiring an additional 307,398 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,083,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 256,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 172,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000.

In related news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $69,855.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,067.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.25. 8,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,951. Summit Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 2.15.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cfra raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

