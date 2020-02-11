25,383 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.06. The stock had a trading volume of 976,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,497. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1534 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

