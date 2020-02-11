$260.10 Million in Sales Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) will post $260.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.20 million and the highest is $262.00 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $269.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIX. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

SIX opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $64.24.

In related news, Director Jon L. Luther acquired 2,175 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,571.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 10,950 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,743.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at $500,743.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

