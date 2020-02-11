$272.96 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) will post sales of $272.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $273.00 million and the lowest is $272.92 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $270.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $922.36 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNIT stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.