$280.60 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce sales of $280.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.00 million and the highest is $283.00 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $270.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. ValuEngine lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $60.18 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,632,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 14.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 849,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after acquiring an additional 107,014 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 396,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 598.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,255,000 after buying an additional 265,035 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,931,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

