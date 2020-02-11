$3.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report $3.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Eight analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.65 billion and the lowest is $3.24 billion. Biogen reported sales of $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $14.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.18 billion to $15.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

Biogen stock opened at $338.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Biogen declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

