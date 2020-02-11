$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) to announce sales of $3.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.05 billion and the lowest is $3.87 billion. Baidu also posted sales of $3.96 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year sales of $15.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.86 billion to $15.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.70 billion to $17.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baidu.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.92.

Baidu stock opened at $131.05 on Tuesday. Baidu has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 185.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Baidu by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,987,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Baidu by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 124,430 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

