329,775 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 329,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,157,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,104. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

