$340.93 Million in Sales Expected for Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) to announce sales of $340.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.90 million and the lowest is $322.90 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $353.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CACC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.17.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $437.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $443.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.63. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $385.36 and a 52 week high of $509.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 29.49 and a current ratio of 29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total value of $2,132,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total transaction of $442,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,772,160. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.