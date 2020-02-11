$350.88 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will post $350.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.23 million and the highest is $353.96 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $343.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 21,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHT opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $270.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

