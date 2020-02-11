$361.73 Million in Sales Expected for GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) to report sales of $361.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GrubHub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $361.74 million and the lowest is $361.71 million. GrubHub posted sales of $323.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GRUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $42.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $48,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,929.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $51,502.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,070 shares of company stock valued at $774,866. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in GrubHub by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 119,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in GrubHub by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in GrubHub by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 252.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average is $53.44. GrubHub has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.27.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

