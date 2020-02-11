37,626 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Acquired by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC bought a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 160.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth $61,000. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

HSBC stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

