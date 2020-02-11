37,728 Shares in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Acquired by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Invesco Global Water ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the third quarter worth $1,177,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,007. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $32.10.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

