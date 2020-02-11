3i Group (LON:III) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 3i Group (LON:III) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on III. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3i Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.71) to GBX 1,320 ($17.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

III opened at GBX 1,152 ($15.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,111.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,095.13. 3i Group has a 1-year low of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,189 ($15.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

