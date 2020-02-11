41,130 Shares in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. Bank of America comprises about 1.2% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.77. 32,505,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,247,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.