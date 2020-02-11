$455.53 Million in Sales Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce $455.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $483.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $434.74 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $543.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNO stock opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.19. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

