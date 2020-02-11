4,700 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $307.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $248.22 and a 12-month high of $307.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

