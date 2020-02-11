472,425 Shares in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 472,425 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $19,001,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of SEA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in SEA by 423.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 531,134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $16,439,000 after buying an additional 429,635 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $20,989,000 after buying an additional 359,110 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,632,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,039,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 452.2% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 276,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 226,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47. Sea Ltd has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $763.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.71 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 104.70% and a negative net margin of 86.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 214.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

