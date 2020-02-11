47,996 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,937,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,838,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,145,000 after acquiring an additional 109,862 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,245,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,771,000 after acquiring an additional 55,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,118,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,046,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.17. The stock had a trading volume of 58,629,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,389,414. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

