4NEW 1-Day Volume Tops $1,135.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $9,446.00 and $1,135.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, LATOKEN and Cobinhood. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded down 52.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.28 or 0.03635234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00248332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00141781 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002867 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX, Cobinhood and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

