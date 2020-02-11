500,000 Shares in Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) Purchased by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 3.82% of Qumu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUMU. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Qumu during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qumu during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Qumu during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Qumu by 135.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 144,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qumu during the fourth quarter worth about $1,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Qumu stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 509,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,605. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. Qumu Corp has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

